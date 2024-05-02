BenevolentAI: Result of Annual General Meeting

Regulatory News:

BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI” or the "Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in applying advanced AI to accelerate biopharma drug discovery announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held today were duly passed. The voting results will be made available shortly on the Company’s website (www.benevolent.com/investors/general-meetings/), where the full documentation regarding the AGM can also be found.

In line with the AGM resolutions, Mr. Peter Allen, Mr. Kenneth Mulvany, Mr. Ian Nicholson and Mr. Jeremy Sohn, have joined the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors. As per the Company’s announcement of 15 April 2024, the close of the AGM has also resulted in the resignations of Dr François Nader, Dr Olivier Brandicourt, Dr Susan Liautaud and Mr Marcello Damiani, as Non-Executive Directors of BenevolentAI, becoming effective. The Board now consists of eight persons, seven Non-Executive Directors and Dr Joerg Moeller, CEO and Executive Director of the Company. The position of the Chair of the Board and the composition of Board Committees will be determined at the time of the first board meeting and will be communicated thereafter.

Dr Joerg Moeller, Chief Executive Officer of BenevolentAI, said:

"Whilst I have only been at the Company since the beginning of the year, on behalf of everyone at BenevolentAI, I want to thank Francois, Olivier, Susan and Marcello for their dedication, stewardship and insights over the last several years. In particular, I want to recognize François’ important contribution as Acting CEO in the period immediately prior to my appointment and in onboarding me as CEO of BenevolentAI.

"I also want to take this opportunity to welcome Peter, Ken, Ian and Jeremy to the Board. I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to focus on executing BenevolentAI’s strategy and on our mission of uniting science and technology to build a leader in AI augmented drug discovery to deliver life-changing medicines to patients.”

About BenevolentAI

At BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI), we serve patients by leveraging our proprietary and validated Benevolent PlatformTM that integrates AI and science to uncover new biology, predict novel targets and develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs for complex diseases. By applying proprietary advanced AI tools, in combination with in-house scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to identify and accelerate novel drug discovery. The Company’s business model presents multiple routes for value creation, including discovery collaborations with pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck and advancing in-house pipelines to inflection points. Headquartered in London, with wet labs in Cambridge (UK), BenevolentAI is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drug discovery and delivering innovative medicines.

