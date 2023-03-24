BenevolentAI Announces Publication of Convening Notice for AGM

Regulatory News:

BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI” or the "Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery and development company, announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting which will be held on 4 May 2023 at 14:00 CEST at 5 place Winston Churchill, L-1340 Luxembourg (the "AGM”).

The convening notice, Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, the proxy form and any other meeting documentation are available on the Company’s website (www.benevolent.com/investors/general-meetings/) and at the Company’s registered office.

The shareholders entitled to participate and vote at the AGM will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 20 April 2023 at 24:00 (midnight) CEST.

About BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI) is a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery and development company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Through the combined capabilities of this AI platform, its scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. The Benevolent Platform™ powers the Company’s in-house drug pipeline and supports successful collaborations with AstraZeneca, as well as leading research and charitable institutions. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005493/en/