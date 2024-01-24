BenevolentAI Appoints Dr. Joerg Moeller as Chief Executive Officer

Regulatory News:

BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in applying advanced AI to accelerate biopharma drug discovery, today announces the appointment of Dr. Joerg Moeller as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Board member with immediate effect.

Dr. Joerg Moeller, MD, PhD, brings a wealth of experience to BenevolentAI. During his career, he has led global research and development (R&D) organisations, successfully demonstrating innovation, commercial and operational excellence which resulted in long-term productivity and value creation. He initiated several drug discovery collaborations with artificial Intelligence (AI) platform companies and is a strong advocate of this strategy of accessing innovation. Throughout his career, Dr. Moeller has also forged strategic business development transactions through out-licensing assets as well as partnerships and is a well-known and respected figure within the target stakeholders of BenevolentAI.

Most recently, Dr. Moeller served as EVP, Head of Global Research and Development and Member of the Global Leadership Team of LEO Pharma A/S (LEO). During his tenure, he re-organised and re-structured the global R&D organisation to support growth and innovation ambitions of the company.

Prior to LEO Pharma Dr. Moeller was at Bayer AG (Bayer) for over 20 years where he held various executive roles culminating in his appointment as EVP, Head of Pharmaceuticals Research and Development and Member of the Executive Committee of the Pharmaceuticals Division of Bayer. He successfully managed development and global product approvals, redefined Bayer’s pipeline strategy and brought on external strategic AI collaborations. Dr. Moeller currently serves on the Board of Secura Bio, a privately-held US biotech company. He graduated as a Doctor of Medicine and holds a PhD from Ruhr University Bochum, Germany.

Dr. Moeller will be based in the London headquarters of BenevolentAI. Dr. François Nader will now revert to his previous position of Independent Non-Executive Chair and will work closely with him to ensure a smooth onboarding.

Dr. François Nader, Chair of BenevolentAI, commented: "Along with the rest of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Joerg. Joerg is an outstanding leader with extensive experience across all stages of R&D. He is a strong advocate of AI as a driver of discovery innovation and effectiveness. With his track record of delivering growth through driving performance, I am confident that Joerg will leverage our proprietary and validated Benevolent Platform™ to deliver our patient-centric revenue generating strategy.”

Dr. Joerg Moeller, Chief Executive Officer of BenevolentAI, commented: "I am excited by the opportunity to lead BenevolentAI. I believe the Company is well-positioned to further capitalise on its Platform, pipeline and research capabilities in order to strengthen the Company’s market position and continue to build its commercial activities. I am passionate about fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and diversity and I look forward to working with the Board, the Leadership Team and BenevolentAI employees to create value for all its stakeholders ultimately helping to deliver treatments to the patients who need them.”

About BenevolentAI

At BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI), we serve patients by leveraging our proprietary and validated Benevolent PlatformTM that integrates AI and science to uncover new biology, predict novel targets and develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs for complex diseases. By applying proprietary advanced AI tools, in combination with in-house scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to identify and accelerate novel drug discovery.

The Company’s business model presents multiple routes for value creation including discovery collaborations with pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck, advancing in-house pipelines to inflection points, and commercialising a suite of knowledge exploration tools. Headquartered in London, with wet labs in Cambridge (UK) and an office in New York, BenevolentAI is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drug discovery and delivering innovative medicines.

