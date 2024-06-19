|
19.06.2024 13:00:00
BenevolentAI CEO to Join Panel at Morgan Stanley 3rd Annual Life Sciences AI Summit
BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in applying advanced AI to accelerate biopharma drug discovery, today announces that it will participate in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 3rd Annual Life Sciences AI Summit, 26-27 June 2024, in New York, US.
Dr Joerg Moeller MD, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to take part in the panel discussion ‘Value Creation with AI for Drug Discovery’ at 09:55 EDT (14:55 BST), 27 June 2024, moderated by Vikram Purohit, Executive Director & Equity Analyst, Morgan Stanley.
Dr Moeller and members of the Company’s leadership team will also be available throughout the conference for meetings on-site and adjacent to the programme (see contact details below).
About BenevolentAI
At BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI), we serve patients by leveraging our proprietary and validated Benevolent Platform™ that integrates AI and science to uncover new biology, predict novel targets and develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs for complex diseases. By applying proprietary advanced AI tools, in combination with in-house scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to identify and accelerate novel drug discovery.
The Company’s business model presents multiple routes for value creation including discovery collaborations with pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck and advancing in-house pipelines to inflection points. Headquartered in London, with wet labs in Cambridge (UK), BenevolentAI is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drug discovery and delivering innovative medicines.
