|
12.10.2024 17:05:00
Berkshire Hathaway: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Several months ago, I wrote an article discussing whether investors should plow some of their money into Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Spoiler alert: I concluded that Warren Buffett's investment vehicle was more than worthy of a buy. Much has happened to the company's vaunted equity portfolio since then, however, and it looks different now than it did such a short time ago. So I think it's time for a reassessment -- is the Berkshire of late 2024 still as much of a buy as it was before all those portfolio changes?The major stock moves in the portfolio involve divestment in Berkshire's monster Apple and Bank of America positions. At one point, more than half of the Berkshire equity portfolio was stuffed with Apple stock; following a series of big share sales in recent months, that proportion fell to 29%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!