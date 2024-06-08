|
08.06.2024 08:04:00
Berkshire Hathaway's $189 Billion Cash Stockpile Is Larger Than Ever. Should Investors Be Concerned?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has never had more cash than it does now. At the end of the first quarter, the conglomerate led by CEO Warren Buffett had over $189 billion in cash and short-term investments on its books.The buildup of that cash stockpile has some concerned that it might be a silent warning to the stock market. After all, if Buffett isn't putting that cash to work, there must not be many good deals in the market. But are they right?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
