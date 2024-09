Berkshire Hathaway's Insurance Chief Sells Half His Shares: Is It Time to Cash In?

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is a top stock for many long-term investors. It's led by the famed investor Warren Buffett, it owns a diverse mix of businesses, and it's outperformed the S&P 500 annually on average ever since its IPO in 1980.That's why it was alarming when Ajit Jain, who served as Berkshire's insurance chief for nearly four decades, recently liquidated more than half of his shares for $139 million. That marked Jain's biggest stock sale since he joined the company in 1986. Jain still holds $112 million in shares through his personal holdings, trusts, and a nonprofit foundation.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool