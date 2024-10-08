BEST Cargo Achieves 300% Growth and 100% Nationwide Coverage in Just Two Years



EQS Newswire / 08/10/2024 / 11:15 CET/CEST

SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 October 2024 - On December 1, 2022, BEST Group officially launched its cargo network in Malaysia. In just two years, BEST Cargo has rapidly risen to become a major driver in Malaysia's logistics industry, achieving 100% nationwide coverage. This comprehensive network has significantly contributed to the expansion of Southeast Asia's logistics landscape.



In just two years, BEST Cargo has rapidly risen to become a major driver in Malaysia's logistics industry,

During this period, BEST Cargo business saw over 300% growth, a remarkable milestone that reflects the successful integration of global logistics networks with cutting-edge technology and innovation.



The success of BEST Cargo operations is deeply rooted in its advanced technology-driven model. Over the past two years, the company has introduced intelligent logistics technology and fully automated sorting systems, drastically improving delivery efficiency and accuracy. With 100% nationwide coverage, BEST Cargo now serves key industries such as e-commerce, manufacturing, and retail, providing a full spectrum of logistics solutions from less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping to large-scale cargo handling. Whether handling domestic logistics demands or complex cross-border shipments, BEST Cargo's intelligent network has effectively reduced delivery times, lowered operational costs, and optimized overall supply chain efficiency.



Transforming Malaysia's Logistics Sector



The arrival of BEST Cargo in Malaysia has brought transformative changes to the local logistics industry. With over 200 service points and self-operated intelligent sorting centers, BEST Cargo has significantly enhanced the logistics infrastructure, fueling the growth of e-commerce and related industries. As Malaysia continues to strengthen its position as a key trade hub in Southeast Asia, the modernization and efficiency of its logistics sector are critical to supporting both domestic markets and cross-border trade.



In recent years, Malaysia has witnessed rapid growth in e-commerce and manufacturing, driving a surge in demand for efficient logistics services.



BEST Cargo, by integrating global logistics network resources, has provided personalized logistics solutions for these key industries, promoting innovation across the supply chain.



In the e-commerce sector, BEST Cargo also partners with major international platforms such as Shopee, Cainiao, and TikTok, ensuring Malaysian businesses and consumers benefit from faster and more reliable logistics services. In addition, BEST Cargo has established strong partnerships with leading local brands, earning widespread market trust and recognition.



Driving Bilateral Trade Between China and Malaysia



The extraordinary achievements of BEST Cargo operations are powered by technological innovation and the seamless integration of a global logistics network.



Commenting on this success, Gavin Lu, General Manager of BEST Inc Malaysia, stated, "Since the launch of BEST Cargo in Malaysia in 2022, we have experienced rapid growth, driven by advanced technology and the support of our global network. We are proud to have achieved nationwide coverage and 300% growth in just two years. This success would not have been possible without the hard work of our team and the trust of our partners. We remain dedicated to providing efficient and precise logistics services that meet diverse customer needs, from small parcels to large cargo."



Looking ahead, Gavin added, "BEST Cargo will continue to focus on technological innovation and enhancing customer experience. We plan to expand our cross-border logistics network across Southeast Asia, offering smarter and more flexible solutions for both local and international customers. We believe that through our technology-driven approach and continuous service upgrades, BEST Cargo will not only maintain its leadership in Malaysia but also become a major force in the global logistics industry."



Celebrating 50 Years of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations and Stimulating Bilateral Trade



The year 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, an important milestone that highlights the deepening economic ties between the two nations. The launch of BEST Cargo in Malaysia has undoubtedly injected new energy into the development of bilateral trade. Through its expertise in cross-border logistics and global network, BEST Cargo provides strong logistical support for trade between China and Malaysia.



Aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative, BEST has opened new channels for Malaysian businesses to access the Chinese market and beyond, while also offering Chinese companies efficient and reliable logistics solutions as they expand into Southeast Asia.



As economic cooperation between China and Malaysia continues to grow, BEST Cargo is playing a pivotal role in driving collaboration in logistics and supply chain development. Leveraging its intelligent logistics technology, BEST Cargo has accelerated the flow of goods between the two countries, contributing to steady growth in bilateral trade. Particularly in the cross-border e-commerce and manufacturing sectors, BEST Cargo offers flexible and efficient logistics solutions that enhance trade efficiency and market competitiveness.



Technology-Driven Growth and Value-Added Services for the Future



BEST Cargo is not just a logistics company but a seamless integrator of technology and service. In addition to its core logistics services, BEST Cargo offers various value-added services such as pre-shipment inspections, cash on delivery (COD), and cargo insurance, ensuring that every shipment is secure and reliable. This comprehensive service model has earned BEST Cargo the trust and loyalty of its customers.



Moving forward, BEST Cargo will continue to drive the transformation of the logistics industry through technological innovation. With its extensive cargo network and "one-stop" cross-border services, BEST Cargo is breaking new boundaries and connecting the world. As China-Malaysia economic relations deepen further, BEST Cargo remains committed to promoting bilateral trade and driving regional economic cooperation.

Hashtag: #BESTInc #Logistics #Cargo #BESTCargo #CrossBorder #Fulfillment

During this period, BEST Cargo business saw over 300% growth, a remarkable milestone that reflects the successful integration of global logistics networks with cutting-edge technology and innovation.The success of BEST Cargo operations is deeply rooted in its advanced technology-driven model. Over the past two years, the company has introduced intelligent logistics technology and fully automated sorting systems, drastically improving delivery efficiency and accuracy. With 100% nationwide coverage, BEST Cargo now serves key industries such as e-commerce, manufacturing, and retail, providing a full spectrum of logistics solutions from less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping to large-scale cargo handling. Whether handling domestic logistics demands or complex cross-border shipments, BEST Cargo's intelligent network has effectively reduced delivery times, lowered operational costs, and optimized overall supply chain efficiency.The arrival of BEST Cargo in Malaysia has brought transformative changes to the local logistics industry. With over 200 service points and self-operated intelligent sorting centers, BEST Cargo has significantly enhanced the logistics infrastructure, fueling the growth of e-commerce and related industries. As Malaysia continues to strengthen its position as a key trade hub in Southeast Asia, the modernization and efficiency of its logistics sector are critical to supporting both domestic markets and cross-border trade.In recent years, Malaysia has witnessed rapid growth in e-commerce and manufacturing, driving a surge in demand for efficient logistics services.BEST Cargo, by integrating global logistics network resources, has provided personalized logistics solutions for these key industries, promoting innovation across the supply chain.In the e-commerce sector, BEST Cargo also partners with major international platforms such as Shopee, Cainiao, and TikTok, ensuring Malaysian businesses and consumers benefit from faster and more reliable logistics services. In addition, BEST Cargo has established strong partnerships with leading local brands, earning widespread market trust and recognition.The extraordinary achievements of BEST Cargo operations are powered by technological innovation and the seamless integration of a global logistics network.Commenting on this success, Gavin Lu, General Manager of BEST Inc Malaysia, stated, "Since the launch of BEST Cargo in Malaysia in 2022, we have experienced rapid growth, driven by advanced technology and the support of our global network. We are proud to have achieved nationwide coverage and 300% growth in just two years. This success would not have been possible without the hard work of our team and the trust of our partners. We remain dedicated to providing efficient and precise logistics services that meet diverse customer needs, from small parcels to large cargo."Looking ahead, Gavin added, "BEST Cargo will continue to focus on technological innovation and enhancing customer experience. We plan to expand our cross-border logistics network across Southeast Asia, offering smarter and more flexible solutions for both local and international customers. We believe that through our technology-driven approach and continuous service upgrades, BEST Cargo will not only maintain its leadership in Malaysia but also become a major force in the global logistics industry."The year 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, an important milestone that highlights the deepening economic ties between the two nations. The launch of BEST Cargo in Malaysia has undoubtedly injected new energy into the development of bilateral trade. Through its expertise in cross-border logistics and global network, BEST Cargo provides strong logistical support for trade between China and Malaysia.Aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative, BEST has opened new channels for Malaysian businesses to access the Chinese market and beyond, while also offering Chinese companies efficient and reliable logistics solutions as they expand into Southeast Asia.As economic cooperation between China and Malaysia continues to grow, BEST Cargo is playing a pivotal role in driving collaboration in logistics and supply chain development. Leveraging its intelligent logistics technology, BEST Cargo has accelerated the flow of goods between the two countries, contributing to steady growth in bilateral trade. Particularly in the cross-border e-commerce and manufacturing sectors, BEST Cargo offers flexible and efficient logistics solutions that enhance trade efficiency and market competitiveness.BEST Cargo is not just a logistics company but a seamless integrator of technology and service. In addition to its core logistics services, BEST Cargo offers various value-added services such as pre-shipment inspections, cash on delivery (COD), and cargo insurance, ensuring that every shipment is secure and reliable. This comprehensive service model has earned BEST Cargo the trust and loyalty of its customers.Moving forward, BEST Cargo will continue to drive the transformation of the logistics industry through technological innovation. With its extensive cargo network and "one-stop" cross-border services, BEST Cargo is breaking new boundaries and connecting the world. As China-Malaysia economic relations deepen further, BEST Cargo remains committed to promoting bilateral trade and driving regional economic cooperation.Hashtag: #BESTInc #Logistics #Cargo #BESTCargo #CrossBorder #Fulfillment The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About BEST Cargo A subsidiary of BEST INC, BEST Cargo provides door-to-door delivery services for bulky items weighing over 30 kilograms, as well as less-than-truckload and full-truckload services.



The company also offers value-added services such as pre-shipping inspections, cash-on-delivery (COD), proof of delivery (POD), Cargo insurance, and large item doorstep delivery.



BEST Cargo 's intelligent sorting center in Shah Alam was officially put into use, employing innovative technology for high-speed automated sorting and scanning.



BEST Cargo's 100% coverage of the network in Malaysia, enable it to provide a two-way cross-border of "one-bill till end" service from China to Malaysia.



News Source: BEST Cargo

News Source: BEST Cargo 08/10/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

