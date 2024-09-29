|
29.09.2024 11:45:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Apple vs. Amazon
Investors have lots of choices when picking what stocks to buy. Even among some of the most valuable companies out there, worthwhile opportunities might be available.Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), for example, have produced monster returns during the past couple of decades. But which of these behemoth "Magnificent Seven" stocks is the better buy right now?Thanks to its lineup of popular products, Apple has become one of the world's most recognizable brands. This brand moat has supported the company's impressive financial success over the years. According to Interbrand, Apple's brand is estimated to be worth $503 billion, more than any other business on Earth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
27.09.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Start auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|Handel in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones am Mittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)