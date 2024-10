Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Dollar General vs. Dollar Tree

It's been a tough year for investors in discount retailer Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), and as a result, both stocks are struggling mightily. The good news is that both stocks are trading at rock-bottom valuations, so if the businesses turn around, investors stand to gain.Let's take a closer look at Dollar General and Dollar Tree to understand what's gone wrong. Let's also explore what the future holds for these two beaten-down stocks, to determine which has more potential for a turnaround.Since investments are forward-looking, any time a business displays weak demand, its stock will sell off naturally. Dollar General 's management recently revised its fiscal 2024 sales outlook from 6% to 6.7% to approximately 4.7% to 5.3% growth, compared to its fiscal 2023 net sales of $38.7 billion. On its most recent quarterly earnings call, management pointed to a decline in the average transaction, as its core customer "will continue to feel financial pressure for the duration of the year, and the promotional environment will remain elevated beyond what we had initially anticipated." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool