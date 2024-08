Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Monster Beverage vs. Celsius Holdings

Energy drink stocks have an uncanny habit of beating the broader market. But something seems to be amiss in this formerly thriving sector nowadays.The big names come with stellar performance credentials. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) brewed up a 243% total return in 2023, way ahead of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index's total return of 9%. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) is one of the top 10 price performers over the last 20 years with a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8%.But the energy drink specialists don't look so caffeinated in 2024. Monster's stock is down 20% year-to-date and Celsius is taking a 30% haircut. The S&P 500 gained 13% over the same period, so I'm not talking about a general market crash.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool