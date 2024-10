Better AI Stock: Microsoft vs. Lumen Technologies

In the past, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Lumen (NYSE: LUMN), the telecom company formerly known as CenturyLink, weren't often mentioned in the same breath. Microsoft was a rapidly growing tech giant with plenty of irons in the fire across the cloud, mobile, AI , and gaming markets. But Lumen was a struggling telecom company which had doubled down on the dying business wireline market instead of building higher-growth wireless networks.By this June, Lumen's stock had dipped below $1. That was more than 95% below its all-time high from 2014. But in July, Lumen drove away the bears by securing a new networking and fiber deal with Microsoft 's Azure, the world's second-largest cloud infrastructure platform. The market's enthusiasm for that deal propelled Lumen's stock back to $6.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool