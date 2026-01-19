Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
19.01.2026 23:03:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: BigBear.ai vs. C3.ai
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) both disappointed a lot of their early investors. BigBear.ai went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in December 2021, started trading at $9.84 per share, but now trades at about $6. C3.ai went public at $42 in a traditional IPO in December 2020, but it's now worth roughly $13.Both companies struggled with slowing sales growth and persistent losses over the past few years. Rising interest rates also compressed their valuations. Should contrarian investors buy either of these out-of-favor AI stocks as a turnaround play? Let's compare their business models, growth rates, and valuations to make an informed decision.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
