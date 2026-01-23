Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
23.01.2026 15:30:00
Better Quantum Computing Stock: D-Wave Quantum vs. IonQ
D-Wave Quantum's (NYSE: QBTS) stock greatly outperformed IonQ's (NYSE: IONQ) stock over the past year. The two companies are taking very different approaches to the burgeoning field of quantum computing, and whether either will emerge a long-term winner is still up in the air.Let's look at which quantum stock could offer investors the best opportunity to be a good investment in this sector over the long haul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|
19.11.25
|Quantum computing needs its own industrial revolution (Financial Times)
|
13.11.25
|Ausblick: Quantum Computing gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
14.09.25
|Australia emerges as quantum computing player with role in Microsoft chip (Financial Times)
|
10.09.25
|Quantum computing company raises a record $1bn (Financial Times)
|
13.08.25
|Ausblick: Quantum Computing öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)