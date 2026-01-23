Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing Aktie

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

23.01.2026 15:30:00

Better Quantum Computing Stock: D-Wave Quantum vs. IonQ

D-Wave Quantum's (NYSE: QBTS) stock greatly outperformed IonQ's (NYSE: IONQ) stock over the past year. The two companies are taking very different approaches to the burgeoning field of quantum computing, and whether either will emerge a long-term winner is still up in the air.Let's look at which quantum stock could offer investors the best opportunity to be a good investment in this sector over the long haul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
