Firefly AB Aktie
WKN: 922601 / ISIN: SE0000395428
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15.05.2026 09:05:00
Better Space Stock: Firefly Aerospace vs. Intuitive Machines
The rally in space stocks in the wake of SpaceX announcing its initial public offering (IPO) last month has proved that the space economy has some real weight to it.What began as a rally in a few stocks when the news of the IPO dropped has continued over the past few weeks. But the SpaceX IPO is still a few months away, slated for July 2026 at present.So, I think it's worth examining a couple of the space stocks that have been rallying since March to see if they're worth adding to your portfolio ahead of any shares of SpaceX you might want to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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