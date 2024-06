Better Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Nvidia, Broadcom, or Lam Research?

With the artificial intelligence revolution in full swing, share prices of favored semiconductor stocks have been on the rise. In late May, I identified five AI stocks that were due for a stock split. Lo and behold, three have already announced splits since then: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), with Nvidia having already executed its 10-for-1 split on June 7. Broadcom will split its stock 10-for-1 on July 15, and Lam will execute its split on Oct. 3. While retail investors and employees may more easily be able to buy shares of a lower-priced stock, a stock split doesn't change fundamentals or overall business value. It's just like cutting a pizza into smaller slices: You still have the same amount of pizza!Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel