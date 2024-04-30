|
30.04.2024 14:08:24
BGC Group, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $49.21 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $18.98 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, BGC Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $123.20 million or $0.25 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $578.61 million from $532.87 million last year.
BGC Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $49.21 Mln. vs. $18.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.10 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $578.61 Mln vs. $532.87 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $520 - $570 Mln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Cable Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.