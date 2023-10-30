|
BGC Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $17.05 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $5.76 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, BGC Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $94.08 million or $0.19 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $482.69 million from $416.57 million last year.
BGC Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $17.05 Mln. vs. $5.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.03 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q3): $482.69 Mln vs. $416.57 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $450 - $500 Mln
