BHP: Anglo American Board Rejects Revised Proposal

(RTTNews) - BHP Group Limited said it's revised proposal was rejected by the Anglo American Board on 13 May 2024. On 7 May, BHP made the revised proposal to the Board of Directors of Anglo American regarding a potential combination. The terms of the revised proposal valued Anglo American's share capital at approximately 34 billion pounds.

The revised proposal follows BHP's initial proposal for a potential combination with Anglo American which was made to the Board of Anglo American on 16 April 2024. BHP continues to believe that a combination would deliver significant value for all shareholders.