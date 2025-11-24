Anglo American Aktie
BHP Loses 'The Last Throw Of The Dice,' On Anglo American Acquisition
After a rollercoaster weekend, BHP (NYSE:BHP) has definitely walked away from the last-minute attempt to acquire Anglo American (OTC:AAUKF), weeks before its shareholders vote on a $53 billion merger with Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK).Despite repeatedly distancing itself from speculations throughout the year, the Australian commodities giant had quietly re-engaged Anglo's management, according to Bloomberg. Reportedly, it was a simplified proposal that avoided the contentious break-up structure that derailed the previous $49 billion bid."It's a last throw of the dice for BHP," Andy Forster, portfolio manager at Argo Investments, said, according to Reuters. "I'm a bit surprised that, given the relative performance, they thought they were in a position to ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
