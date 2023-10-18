|
BHP Q1 Total Iron Ore Production Down; Selects Whitehaven As Preferred Bidder For Coal Assets
(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its first quarter total iron ore production decreased by about 3% to 63.24 million tonnes from 65.07 million tonnes in the prior year.
Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the first quarter decreased to 62.00 million tonnes from 63.93 million tonnes in the prior year. Quarterly WAIO production for the quarter also decreased to 69.45 million tonnes from 72.14 million tonnes in the previous year on a 100 per cent basis.
The production was lower due to tie-in activity for the Rail Technology Programme, the ongoing ramp up and maintenance at the Central Pilbara hub, and the timing of track renewal maintenance.
BHP maintained its fiscal 2024 production estimates for Western Australia iron ore at between 250 million tonnes and 260 million tonnes, 282 million tonnes and 294 million tonnes on a 100% basis.
Total copper production for the first quarter increased by 11% to 457 thousand tonnes. Total copper production for the 2024 financial year is still expected to be between 1.72 million tonnes and 1.91 million tonnes.
BHP said in February 2023 that it intended to pursue options to divest the Daunia and Blackwater Coal mines together with its joint venture partner Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd.
BHP confirmed Wednesday that Whitehaven Coal has been selected as the preferred bidder in the divestment process.
