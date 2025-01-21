BHP Q2 Total Iron Ore Production Edges Up; Backs FY Iron Ore Production Guidance

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its second-quarter total iron ore production slightly increased to 66.22 million tonnes from 65.76 million tonnes in the prior year.

Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the second quarter was 64.75 million tonnes up from 64.46 million tonnes in the previous year.

Quarterly WAIO production for the quarter increased to 73.07 million tonnes from 72.67 million tonnes in the previous year on a 100 percent basis.

The company said that iron ore production was reported on a wet tonnes basis.

Iron ore production guidance for fiscal year 2025 remains unchanged at between 255 million tonnes and 265.5 million tonnes.

Total copper production for the second quarter increased 17% to 510.7 thousand tonnes. Copper production guidance for fiscal year 2025 remains unchanged at between 1.845 million tonnes and 2.045 million tonnes.