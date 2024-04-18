Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
BHP Q3 Iron Ore Production Rises; Says On Track To Meet Copper And Iron Ore Production For FY

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its third quarter total iron ore production increased to 61.47 million tonnes from 59.77 million tonnes in the prior year.

Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the third quarter rose to 60.30 million tonnes from 58.73 million tonnes in the prior year.

Quarterly WAIO production for the quarter increased to 68.13 million tonnes from 66.16 million tonnes in the previous year on a 100 per cent basis.

The company said that iron ore production was reported on a wet tonnes basis.

Total iron ore production guidance for fiscal year 2024 remains unchanged at between 254 million tonnes and 264.5 million tonnes.

Total copper production for the third quarter increased 465.9 thousand tonnes from 405.9 thousand tonnes in the prior year.

Copper production guidance for fiscal year 2024 remains unchanged at between 1.72 million tonnes and 1.91 million tonnes. The company said it remains on track to meet copper, iron ore and energy coal production for the fiscal year.

