Anglo American Aktie
WKN DE: A0MUKL / ISIN: GB00B1XZS820
|
23.11.2025 13:42:57
BHP renews takeover approach for Anglo American - report
BHP Group has made fresh overtures to acquire Anglo American whilst the London-listed miner pursues its own merger with Canada’s Teck Resources, said Bloomberg News on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.The Australian commodities giant approached Anglo American in recent days, the sources told the newswire. Anglo American shares have risen 17% this year to a market value of £31.9bn, whilst BHP is valued at more than $130bn.Anglo agreed in September to acquire Teck in an all-stock transaction that would create a $50 billion copper, zinc and metals producer operating across multiple continents. That deal remains pending, with shareholders of both companies scheduled to vote on 9 December.The combination still requires regulatory approval in China, the US and Canada. Ottawa is pressing Anglo to strengthen commitments regarding executive and management positions at the proposed Vancouver headquarters as a condition for approving the takeover of Teck, currently valued at approximately $19bn, said Bloomberg.BHP previously attempted to buy Anglo American for $49bn last year before abandoning the pursuit after a five-week public campaign.Discussions are ongoing with no certainty of reaching agreement, the sources told the newswire. Representatives for both BHP and Anglo American declined to comment.The post BHP renews takeover approach for Anglo American – report appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
