BILL Announces Repurchase of Additional 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025

BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced that it has entered into various privately negotiated repurchase transactions (collectively, the Repurchases) to repurchase approximately $234.5 million aggregate principal amount of BILL’s outstanding 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the 2025 Notes). The aggregate cash repurchase price is approximately $221.7 million. The Repurchases are expected to close on June 4, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Following the closing of the Repurchases, BILL intends to cancel the repurchased 2025 Notes and, after such cancellation of repurchased 2025 Notes, approximately $167.3 million aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes will remain outstanding. The Repurchases could affect the market price of BILL common stock.

