BILL Announces the Promotion of John Rettig to Company President

BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced BILL Chief Financial Officer (CFO) John Rettig has been promoted to President, a newly created role. As President and CFO, Rettig will take on additional responsibilities for the company’s go-to-market, commercial and operational activities, while retaining oversight of the finance and corporate development functions. He will continue to report directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte. The promotion is effective immediately.

Optimizing for Long Term Growth and Customer Success

Rettig has more than 25 years of strategic finance and operational leadership experience in both private and public companies, including more than 9 years as the CFO of BILL. He will be focused on aligning resources, accelerating growth, and optimizing the company’s commercial and operational functions for scale.

"John’s outstanding leadership at BILL for the last 9 years has been instrumental to our overall growth as a category leader,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of BILL. "BILL will benefit from John’s expertise and continued leadership, and I’m confident he will make significant contributions to shaping and leading business strategy, go-to-market, and operations as we continue to scale. With this leadership change, we can better optimize and maximize the vast opportunity ahead of us to serve more SMBs with our financial operations platform.”

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of President. BILL has reached an important milestone in our growth, as we are serving more SMBs and accountants than ever, with more sophisticated and comprehensive solutions,” said John Rettig, President and CFO of BILL. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with the BILL leadership team in support of our goals to extend our category leadership and deliver on our vision to help more SMBs gain visibility and control over their financial operations.”

BILL Serving More SMBs Than Ever

For the past 17 years, BILL has been a champion of SMBs, automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Today, hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses trust BILL to remove the complexities of financial operations, making paying bills, getting paid, and managing expenses simpler. BILL continues to invest and innovate to help customers, whether they access BILL through 7 of the top 10 leading U.S. financial institutions for SMBs that we partner with, through our partnerships with thousands of accounting firms, or directly at bill.com.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

