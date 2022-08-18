Bill.com Adds Experienced SMB Leaders to Executive Team, Hiring Irana Wasti as Chief Product Officer and Sofya Pogreb as Chief Operating Officer

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Irana Wasti has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Sofya Pogreb has joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both executives will be reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte.

"We are thrilled to have Irana and Sofya join the team. Their experience building product and operational capabilities that support SMBs globally is invaluable,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of Bill.com. "We look forward to both of their contributions as we continue to build a company that is automating the future of finance so that businesses can flourish.”

Irana was most recently Chief Product Officer at Typeform, a global SaaS platform for audience engagement serving 500 million digital interactions per year. Prior to that she was President of GoDaddy EMEA, serving SMBs globally. Irana was also SVP and General Manager for GoDaddy’s Productivity business, leading teams that provide small businesses with tools and services that help them improve communication and run their businesses. Before this, Irana was a product leader at Intuit, and began her career at IBM.

"I’m thrilled to be joining Bill.com at this stage of the company’s growth and development,'' said Irana Wasti. "There is huge potential for Bill.com’s platform to make a difference by simplifying financial operations for so many SMBs around the world, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Irana holds an M.B.A from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Computer Science from University of California at Berkeley.

Sofya has devoted most of her 20-plus year career to operational roles at fintech companies. Most recently, as COO of NEXT Insurance, Sofya created and executed a technology-led insurance carrier strategy that scaled the company. Prior to that, Sofya served as COO at TrueAccord, where she scaled and led critical operational functions. Before that, Sofya was a senior executive at PayPal with responsibility for risk management across The Americas.

"Having served small businesses for years at NEXT Insurance and PayPal, I have developed a great deal of empathy for how much SMBs have on their plates. I’m excited to be a part of such a great company that is focused on helping to make their jobs easier,'' said Sofya Pogreb.

Sofya serves on the Board of NEXT Insurance as well as the Board of Directors of AchieveKids. Sofya holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science and dual B.A.s in Computer Science and Finance from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses. The company’s mission is to make it simple to connect and do business. Additional solutions include all-in-one expense management platform Divvy and mobile invoicing product Invoice2go. Hundreds of thousands of SMBs worldwide use Bill.com’s solutions to manage end-to-end financial workflows, process payments, and create connections to suppliers and clients, helping to manage cash inflows and outflows. Bill.com partners with leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

