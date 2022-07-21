Bill.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 18, 2022

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Bill.com will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, August 18, 2022 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the Bill.com investor relations website (https://investor.bill.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on Bill.com's investor relations website.

About Bill.com

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). The company’s mission is to make it simple to connect and do business. Additional solutions include all-in-one expense management platform Divvy and mobile invoicing product Invoice2go. Hundreds of thousands of SMBs worldwide use Bill.com’s solutions to manage end-to-end financial workflows, process payments, and create connections to suppliers and clients, helping to manage cash inflows and outflows. Bill.com partners with leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

