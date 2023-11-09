|
BILL Responds to Market Rumor
BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today responded to market rumors.
On November 8, 2023, a news agency issued an article about a rumored acquisition between BILL and another company. Although BILL’s general policy is not to comment on market rumors or media speculation, BILL is not pursuing any such acquisition at this time.
About BILL
BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.
