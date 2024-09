Bill to ban England and Wales landlords from rental bidding wars

Renters’ rights bill goes further than expected to ensure tenants pay no more than advertised priceLandlords in England and Wales will be banned from renting out their properties for more than the advertised price under reforms set out by the government on Wednesday, as ministers seek to stop expensive bidding wars.The renters’ rights bill, a key plank of the government’s housing reforms, will ban property owners from accepting more rent than they have asked for, in the UK’s first ban on competitive bidding in the housing market. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian