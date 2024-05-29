|
29.05.2024 22:05:00
BILL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BILL (NYSE:BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:
BofA Securities Global Technology Conference
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 1:20pm PT
Live webcast, as well as replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com/. Please note the presentation time is subject to change.
About BILL:
BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529516232/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|46,19
|-0,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.