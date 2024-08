Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 37% of His Pershing Square Portfolio Invested in 2 Brilliant Stocks

Billionaire Bill Ackman is the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, a hedge fund that returned 183% in the five-year period that ended in June 2024. During the same period, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) advanced just 102%.Ackman is no stranger to the public spotlight. His failures and successes have been widely chronicled by the media, including the $1 billion he lost betting against vitamin company Herbalife and the $2.6 billion he made in a matter of weeks during the pandemic.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool