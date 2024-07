Billionaire Bill Ackman Owns 37% of This Company That Most Investors Have Never Heard Of

Although he runs a hedge fund with about $18 billion in assets, Bill Ackman only owns seven stocks through his Pershing Square hedge fund. Many are well-known and large-cap companies like Alphabet and Chipotle.However, there's one under-the-radar stock that stands out from the rest, and Pershing Square owns 37% of it. It's real estate developer Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE: HHH).In recent years, most of Ackman's portfolio has done remarkably well, but Howard Hughes has been an exception. The stock is down 15% in the past year alone, underperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 40 percentage points.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool