Billionaire Bill Gates' Trust Loaded Up on Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock in Q2. Should You Buy It Too?

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have a lot in common despite their age difference. Both are multibillionaires. They're philanthropists. Both enjoy playing bridge. And they're both investors. The two wealthy men now share even more in common on the investing front. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust loaded up on Buffett's favorite stock in the second quarter of 2024. Should you buy this stock, too?There's not much of a mystery about the identity of Buffett's favorite stock. He owns 15.1% of the aggregate economic interest in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) Class A and Class C shares. This stake is worth roughly $146 billion right now. Continue reading