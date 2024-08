Billionaire David Tepper Bought These 2 ETFs in Q2. Should You Buy Them, Too?

David Tepper was in selling mode in the second quarter of 2024. The billionaire reduced stakes in eight of his Appaloosa hedge fund's top 10 holdings.However, Tepper didn't only sell in Q2. He bought several stocks. The successful hedge fund manager also increased Appaloosa's positions in two exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Tepper bought 565,000 shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT: FXI) last quarter, boosting Appaloosa's stake in the ETF by 9%. The iShares fund now ranks as the 10th-largest holding in Appaloosa's portfolio. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool