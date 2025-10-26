Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
26.10.2025 23:00:00
Billionaire David Tepper Is Selling Meta Platforms and Buying This Genius AI Stock, Up 1,150% Since 2023
Taking a look at what billionaire investors are doing is a smart gut check for investors. By looking at trades of some of the market's most successful investors, you can see if your strategy aligns with their moves.Luckily, this information is available to all investors, as any entity with $100 million or more in assets must file a Form 13-F with the SEC, which is then disclosed to the public 45 days after a quarter ends.One investor I like to follow is billionaire David Tepper, who runs Appaloosa Management. In Q2, David Tepper and Appaloosa sold 150,000 shares of Meta Platforms. That amounts to about $100 million worth of Meta stock at today's prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!