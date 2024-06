Billionaire David Tepper's Portfolio Is Loaded With "Magnificent Seven" Stocks, But His Top Holding Is This Chinese Stock. Is Now a Great Opportunity to Buy This Beaten-down Stock?

David Tepper of Appaloosa Management is one of the most successful investors of his generation. His investment prowess has not only made him a billionaire, but it has also allowed him to become the owner of two professional sports teams: the NFL's Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC in the Major League Soccer (MLS).At the end of the first quarter, Tepper's portfolio was, not surprisingly, filled with a number of market-leading stocks. In fact, five of his top-six holdings were Magnificent Seven stocks, including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Alphabet.However, his top holding -- representing about 12% of his portfolio -- was in the beaten-down Chinese company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Let's look at what may have drawn Tepper to take such a large position in the company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel