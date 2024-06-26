|
26.06.2024 15:00:00
Billionaire David Tepper's Portfolio Is Loaded With "Magnificent Seven" Stocks, But His Top Holding Is This Chinese Stock. Is Now a Great Opportunity to Buy This Beaten-down Stock?
David Tepper of Appaloosa Management is one of the most successful investors of his generation. His investment prowess has not only made him a billionaire, but it has also allowed him to become the owner of two professional sports teams: the NFL's Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC in the Major League Soccer (MLS).At the end of the first quarter, Tepper's portfolio was, not surprisingly, filled with a number of market-leading stocks. In fact, five of his top-six holdings were Magnificent Seven stocks, including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Alphabet.However, his top holding -- representing about 12% of his portfolio -- was in the beaten-down Chinese company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Let's look at what may have drawn Tepper to take such a large position in the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,60
|0,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiterhin keine Richtungsentscheidung: ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag etwas leichter, der DAX hingegen stabil. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.