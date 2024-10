Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Holds a 10% Stake in 2 Over-the-Counter Stocks

Bill Ackman and his fund Pershing Square Capital Management have built quite a reputation in the past few decades. So much so that Ackman is now viewed as one of the greatest investors ever. Between 2003 and 2021, Ackman generated 17.1% annualized returns, easily beating the broader benchmark S&P 500.These kinds of returns have led investors to follow Pershing's every move. Interestingly, Ackman's fund Pershing Square Holdings owns a 10% stake in two over-the-counter stocks. Although this move was made more than a decade ago, Pershing has maintained its position in these two stocks. Let's take a look.In November 2013, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show that Pershing Square purchased a nearly 10% stake in the Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC: FNMA), known as Fannie Mae, and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTC: FMCC), known as Freddie Mac.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool