Billionaire Investor David Tepper Just Said to Buy "Everything" in China. Here Are His 3 Largest Positions.

In late 2010, billionaire investor David Tepper made a big splash on CNBC. He predicted that the Federal Reserve's zero interest rate environment and quantitative easing policies at the time would bolster almost every investment in the U.S. Following this appearance, the broader benchmark S&P 500 index would rip 45% higher over the next 2-1/2 years in a run now referred to as the "Tepper Rally."Yesterday, Tepper made a similar call on CNBC although this time he was talking about Chinese stocks after the Chinese government recently issued sweeping stimulus measures and began cutting interest rates. "Everything," Tepper said when asked what Chinese stocks to buy. "Everything... ETFs, I would do futures, everything."It's a big call, but Tepper and his fund's track record of 28% annualized returns speaks for itself. And Tepper has made a lot of his money with a simple strategy: "Don't fight the Fed." In this case, it would be the Chinese government and central bank. Here are Tepper's three largest Chinese equity positions.Continue reading