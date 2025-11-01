UWM a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QFQA / ISIN: US91823B1098
|
01.11.2025 19:25:48
Billionaire Mat Ishbia Sells $6.9 Million in UWM Stock After Company’s Strongest Quarter Since 2021
Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), completed open-market sales totaling nearly 1.2 million shares in multiple transactions on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.The transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($5.76) for the transactions.How does this transaction compare to Mat Ishbia’s historical selling pattern at UWM Holdings Corporation?This transaction aligns closely with the median sell size of approximately 1.2 million shares observed in Ishbia’s recent activity from August 4 to Thursday, reflecting a consistent execution cadence during this period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UWM Holdings Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: UWM A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.25
|Ausblick: UWM A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)