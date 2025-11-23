CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
|
23.11.2025 09:23:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Bet Big on This Hot IPO Stock. Is It a Buy?
Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the most successful investors in history. The longtime hedge fund manager who ran Duquesne Capital Management from 1981-2010 and has since invested through his family office is closely followed by investors because of his stellar track record. In the three decades he was active, his fund generated an average annual return of more than 30%, and he never had a losing year, successfully steering his fund through both the dot-com bust and the great financial crisis.Druckenmiller was a protégé of George Soros and was involved in the famous bet that broke the British pound. He is known for a macroeconomic focus, making large bets when he is confident in the investment. Like other billionaire investors, Druckenmiller reveals his quarterly moves every three months in his 13-F filings with the SEC, and he was active once again in the third quarter. Among his biggest buys were:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
