Billionaire Warren Buffett Has $135 Billion Invested in Just 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock. Is It Time to Buy?

Warren Buffett is one of the most closely followed and studied investors in history. Since 1965, he's led investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway and helped generate an overall return of 4,384,748%.It's fair to say that Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks. Some of the hallmarks of Buffett's portfolio include financial services, energy businesses, and consumer goods companies. By contrast, one sector that Buffett notably stayed away from for years is technology.However, in 2016, the Oracle of Omaha made a splash by revealing a massive position in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Less than a decade later, the iPhone maker is now Buffett's largest position -- worth roughly $135 billion and accounting for nearly 41% of his total portfolio.