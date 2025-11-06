Palantir Aktie

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

06.11.2025 11:15:00

Billionaires Are Selling Palantir Stock and Buying an AI Stock an Analyst Says Will Be the "Most Important Company to Civilization"

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock experienced an amazing run over the past year. Its share price skyrocketed more than 350% in the last 12 months through the week ending Oct. 31.So it's noteworthy when Palantir's billionaire shareholders decide to swap the stock for an alternative. The replacement has garnered high praise. CFRA Research's senior equity analyst, Angelo Zino, commented that it's "the most important company to civilization over, we think, the next five to 10 years."That company is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Here's a look into why Nvidia warrants consideration over Palantir as the stock to own for the long haul.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
