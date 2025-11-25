Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
25.11.2025 09:44:00
Billionaires Warren Buffett, Stanley Druckenmiller, and Izzy Englander Loaded Up on This Quantum Computing Stock. Should You Buy It Too?
If you follow billionaire investors, you'll quickly find that they don't always see eye-to-eye. Their portfolios reveal significantly different investment styles. However, the ultra-wealthy investors sometimes agree on the potential of the same stock.That was the case in the third quarter of 2025. Billionaires Warren Buffett, Stanley Druckenmiller, and Israel "Izzy" Englander loaded up on the same quantum computing stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
