Bio-Rad Laboratories Appoints Roop Lakkaraju As EVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) announced Wednesday that Roop Lakkaraju will join the company as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 15, 2024.

Lakkaraju joins Bio-Rad from Benchmark Electronics, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer responsible for all finance-related functions supporting the company's global operations since 2018.

Prior to Benchmark, he held Chief Financial Officer and senior operational roles at several large, multinational companies including Support.com and Solectron.