Bio-Techne In Distribution Agreement With Thermo Fisher Scientific

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH), a life sciences company providing tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities, Monday said it entered into an agreement for Thermo Fisher Scientific to distribute the former's products.

As per the deal, Thermo Fisher, through the European arm of its Fisher Scientific Channel, will distribute Bio-Techne's products including antibodies, proteins, Immunoassay kits, reagents and enzymes to laboratories and research institutions across Europe.

The deal is effective May 1.

"By leveraging the Fisher Scientific Channel's extensive European distribution network and industry expertise, we aim to enhance support for researchers and accelerate scientific discoveries that address some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today," said Kim Kelderman, Bio-Techne's President and Chief Executive Officer.