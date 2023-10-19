|
Bio-Techne Promotes Kim Kelderman To Succeed Chuck Kummeth As President And CEO
(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors appointed Kim Kelderman as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2024. Kelderman will also become a member of the Board of Directors on the same day.
Prior to assuming CEO responsibilities, Kelderman will become Chief Operating Officer, effective November 1, 2023, where he will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Company.
Kelderman succeeds Chuck Kummeth, who will be retiring from the company after serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director for the past 10 years.
Kummeth will continue to provide transition support to Kelderman as a Senior Advisor from February 1, 2024 until his retirement on July 1, 2024.
Kelderman is a proven business leader with more than 30 years of operational and strategic experience. Since joining Bio-Techne in 2018, Kelderman has served as President of its Diagnostics and Genomics Segment (DGS).
Kelderman also currently serves on the Board of Directors of StatLab Medical Products. Prior to joining Bio-Techne, Kelderman led three different businesses of increasing scale and complexity at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Previously, Kelderman served as Senior Segment leader at Becton Dickinson where he managed its global BD Vacutainer business.
