BioArctic : Eisai's Leqembi Approved In Israel For Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

(RTTNews) - BioArctic AB's partner Eisai announced that Leqembi (generic name: lecanemab) has been approved for treatment of Alzheimer's disease or AD in Israel.

Treatment with Leqembi should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials. Israel is the sixth territory to approve Leqembi following the US, Japan, China, South Korea and Hong Kong.

Leqembi's approval in Israel is based on the large global Phase 3 Clarity AD study. In the Clarity AD study, Leqembi met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with statistically significant results.