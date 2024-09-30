BioCryst Awarded $69 Mln RAPIVAB Contract By US Government Yo Treat Influenza

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded BioCryst up to a $69 million contract for the procurement of up to 95,625 doses over a five-year period of RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) for the treatment of influenza.

The contract, awarded by the HHS Office of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), will supply the Center for the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), the nation's largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency.

The contract is structured with a 12-month base ordering period and four optional 12-month ordering periods, which the government can exercise on an annual basis.

ASPR has executed the first ordering period for $13.9 million and BioCryst plans to supply 19,125 doses to fulfill this option between now and September 29, 2025.

RAPIVAB was originally stockpiled by the U.S. government under an emergency use authorization in 2009 during the H1N1 influenza pandemic.