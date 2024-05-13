Biocryst Pharma's Orladeyo Approved In Mexico For Hereditary Angioedema Attacks

(RTTNews) - Monday, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) announced the approval of its once-daily oral prophylactic treatment, Orladeyo also known as berotralstat, for preventing hereditary angioedema attacks in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 and above by the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks or COFEPRIS in Mexico.

The company stated that it holds an exclusive partnership with Pint Pharma GmbH to register and market Orladeyo in the pan-Latin America area.

According to the agreement, Pint is tasked with securing and managing all marketing authorizations and handling the commercialization of Orladeyo in Latin America.

The company revealed that Orladeyo had previously received approval from regulatory bodies in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil in this region.